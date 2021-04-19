Covid protocol thrown to wind at railway stations in Kerala; lack of screening a worry

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the rapid spike in Covid cases in the state, the rush at railway stations in the state has seemingly not subsided. What is more worrying is the gross violation of Covid protocol at the stations.Unlike Kochi Metro stations, where guards with thermal scanners besides sanitisers are present at each entry point, it’s free-for-all in railway stations. When asked, the railway authorities put the onus of screening on the health department.

Lyons J, secretary of Friends on Rails said with offices, both private and government, returning to normal work routine, the number of train commuters has increased.“The rush of passengers in Thiruvananthapuram-bound trains is nearly equal to pre-Covid days. When the services were resumed after lockdown, there was strict surveillance in trains and stations. Now things have become lax,” he said, adding, “People can be seen moving around, standing near train doors and crowding,” he said.

Railway authorities, however, said only those who have reservations are allowed in the stations. “Passengers are screened for valid tickets at the stations. Even those on waiting list are not allowed entry,” said a railway official. The official said the screening of passengers has to be done by the health department.

However, Lyons said, “I am a regular commuter and have never been stopped at a station for ticket verification. Even inside trains, ticket checking happens only occasionally,” he alleged.He said the lone solution to prevent crowding in stations was to start more passenger or MEMU trains. “However, I don’t think the railway is interested in doing so,” he said.

The railway official said there had been no discussion on cancelling or increasing any service. “If there is a demand due to exodus of people, especially migrant labourers, more services will be started,” said the official.Another thing that has led to crowding at railway stations is the cap on the number of tickets that can be booked online. “One person can book 12 tickets per month using the IRCTC website. This is not feasible for a person travelling daily,” said Rajani M, a government employee in Ernakulam.