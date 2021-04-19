STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine or negative certificate must to travel in Kasaragod

Police officers were stopping every vehicle and “creating awareness” on Covid and Covid protocol.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:08 AM

Police stop vehicles to create awareness on Covid protocol, triggering a massive traffic block on the Kanhangad-Kasaragod coastal highway on Sunday

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: At 9.45am on Sunday, Abdul Rahman of Melparamba left his house for Kasaragod town, five km away. He hit a traffic holdup at Chemnad, 2.5km from Kasaragod. After one hour and 50 minutes, he reached Chandragiri bridge and what he saw baffled him. Police officers were stopping every vehicle and “creating awareness” on Covid and Covid protocol.

“We have been listening to the CM for one year on TV. What new thing will the police have to tell us? They have no respect for our time,” said Rahman, a businessman.

DySP (Kasaragod division) P P Sadanandan said the police had set up similar barricades on both ends of six towns in Kasaragod to tell people to wear masks and avoid unnecessary travel.

The exercise on Sunday was a mock-drill to implement the “Tughlaq” decision of District Disaster Management Authority — headed by collector D Sajith Babu — to make Covid negative certificate or certificate of vaccination (two doses) mandatory to enter Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Nileshwar, Cheruvathur, Kumbla and Uppala towns for April 24.

“We have to implement the order as it is issued by the collector. But it is impossible and will not be beneficial. We saw this last year,” said a top police officer in the district. Kasaragod MLA N A Nellikkunnu shot off a letter to Chief Secretary V P Joy calling the collector’s decision “stupid” and asking if it has the backing of the government. The collector is imposing curfew-like steps without taking people’s representatives, business community, and people into confidence, he wrote.

K Ahamed Sharief, the district chief of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, said the collector’s decision has come at a time when traders were hoping to do some business during Ramzan. “The collector dropped the bomb with zero consultation,” he said.Kasaragod has a population of 13 lakh and a large number of people depend on the six towns for hospital needs, shopping and as transit points. He said the Samithi will meet the district police chief and the collector on Monday and urge him to reconsider the decision. 

However, Babu said tough decisions had to be taken as the situation is grim in Kasaragod. “The district has only four hospitals with 376 beds for Covid patients. Of them, 200 beds are occupied. It only has six ICU beds and a shortage of health workers,” he said. On Sunday, 622 persons tested positive, taking the number of active cases to 4,064.“So, we have to take strict action,” he said in a meeting of sectoral magistrates, who are officers tasked with implementing Covid protocol.

