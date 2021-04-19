STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cross-border movement restrictions by Tamil Nadu a cause for concern for Keralites

TN police open only three byroads out of 10 at Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Thiruvananthapuram dist following state govt’s intervention

Published: 19th April 2021 05:34 AM

India lockdown, covid lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu police on interstate travel in view of the spike in Covid cases are causing hardship to those living in the border areas.Even as three byroads out of 10 at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in the district have been opened by the Tamil Nadu police, following the Kerala government’s intervention, people residing near the border area still at the receiving end as they could not move freely to buy groceries and vegetables. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu police removed barricades at three places- Panachamoodu, Cheriyakolla and Koonambana, located at Vellarada side. However, seven byroads are still remaining closed.

Local residents mostly depend on Kaliyikkavilai market and Marthandam in Tamil Nadu for their daily purchases. Though the main border at Kaliyikkavilai is open, strict screening measures causing trouble for passengers, local residents and autorickshaw drivers.The Tamil Nadu police decided to open three roads following the order of Kanyakumari District Collector. On Saturday, Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy talked to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu seeking immediate intervention to ensure free movement for passengers to cross the borders in the district. 

However, residents and traders are not happy as only three byroads are open. The Tamil Nadu police closed the borders unexpectedly late on Friday.  Besides, the Tamil Nadu police are also inspecting passengers and insisting them to carry e-pass and Covid-19 negative certificates.“The opening of these three byroads is insufficient since we also used to take roads near Kollemcode and Kannamamoodu among others for various purposes. This unexpected blockade has made life difficult,” said Deen John, a social activist at Chenkavila near the border. 

Apart from Kaliyikkavilai checkpost, Kozhivila checkpost used to be a major point for inspecting vehicles. But this checkpost is also closed with barricades causing difficulty to Vavara and Munchira residents. Meanwhile, the Kerala police have not yet imposed any stringent restrictions at the border areas to avoid causing inconvenience for passengers. 

“We are not demanding certificates and passes from passengers. Priority is given to the convenience of people and we will intensify our inspection in accordance with the government’s orders. Many people are indeed facing hardships to cross the borders, especially because the Tamil Nadu police closed small roads. At the main road at Kaliyikkavilai, passengers are allowed to travel with pass and certificates,” said E K Sojimon, Parassala CI. 

The Tamil Nadu police took the action following the directive of the Kanyakumari district collector owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district and the rest of Tamil Nadu. Last year also, the Tamil Nadu police had taken similar action by blocking byroads. The roads which have been closed are from Pozhiyoor in the coastal area on the western side to Amboori in the highrange on the eastern side.







