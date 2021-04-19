STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision on home vaccination in Kerala soon 

Earlier, experts had urged the state government to make provisions for home vaccination. 

Published: 19th April 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to bedridden patients, the differently-abled and mentally challenged persons, the government will soon take a call on administering Covid vaccination at home. Already, the health department has sought the Centre’s permission in this regard, since there was  no direction from the Health Ministry. 

Home vaccination will start only after there is regular supply of vaccines. At present, vaccine shortage has hit mass vaccination drives across the state. Though the vaccination drives commenced in the state in January, there is no provision yet for home vaccination. The issue assumes urgency as there are several people who are unable to make it to the vaccination centre due to one reason or the other. 

Health department officials said an early decision will be taken on the issue. “We are considering the issue in all its seriousness. A decision will be taken soon,”  Saritha R L, Director of Health Services, told TNIE. A health department source said the department is thinking of starting mobile vaccination camps as part of home vaccination. A toll-free number will be provided and those who need home vaccination can contact them, the source said. However, the plan is still in the works. 

“So far, there is no provision for home vaccination in the Centre’s vaccination guidelines. But, experts believe such a move will be wise. It should be implemented. As first step, we have started vaccinating inmates of old-age homes and some palliative care centres. It is true that many  patients who are homebound need to be vaccinated. So we are hoping to  start home vaccinations very soon, once the shortage of vaccines is over,” said K S Shinu, district medical officer. Earlier, experts had urged the state government to make provisions for home vaccination. 

