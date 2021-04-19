STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala universities postpone all offline examinations

As the state continues to witness a steep surge in Covid cases, Kerala universities have postponed all offline examinations that were scheduled to be held from Monday.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state continues to witness a steep surge in Covid cases, all offline university examinations that were scheduled to be held from Monday have been postponed indefinitely. The revised dates will be announced later.

Calicut University, Kerala University, MG University, Malayalam University, Kalady Sanskrit University, Kerala Technological University and Kerala University of Health Sciences are the varsities that have postponed their exams. “Kerala University is likely to begin the rescheduled exams from May 10. A decision will be made as per the circumstances at the time,” the Controller of Examinations said.

The varsities announced the decision after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan instructed all vice-chancellors to postpone the exams following a request from Shashi Tharoor, MP. In a tweet on Saturday, Tharoor had criticised the conduct of examinations at a time when the state’s Covid situation was worsening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kerala university Kerala
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp