Sanu Mohan caught but several questions still unanswered

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Sanu Mohan has been caught from Karnataka after a month-long search, several questions remain unanswered, adding to the mystery surrounding the case relating to the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga whose body was recovered from the Muttar river.

Since Vaiga was last seen with Sanu, there are chances that he killed his daughter and dumped the body in the river near Manjummel. But what is the motive behind such a cruel act?

If both father and daughter lived like best friends, as claimed by their relatives, what forced Sanu to kill her daughter and disappear?

Family members and fellow residents of Sanu’s apartment building too smell something fishy in Vaiga’s death.

They say Sanu could have killed his daughter earlier if he wanted to and that there was no need to draw all attention to himself by creating such drama.

The next big question is whether other people are involved in the murder. If so, it is going to be a big headache for the police to unravel the mystery.

Since Sanu had mysterious financial dealings, and he owes money to his apartment-mates, the police are not ruling out the involvement of one or two other persons.

Ever since Sanu’s disappearance, the police and some of his family members believed that it was a well-planned escape. If that is true, what was he escaping from?

Sanu, an interior designer by profession, used his original Aadhaar card while availing a room at Kollur in Karnataka.

If he had indeed made some planning, what made him give his original ID card at the hotel? That’s another curious incident.

The police have received clear evidence that Sanu was amassing liquid cash throughout these years. But Sanu’s presence at Kollur came to light when he left the hotel without paying the bill. If he had been amassing liquid cash, why is he not paying the money?

All these mysteries could be unravelled when the police question him in the coming days.