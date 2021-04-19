STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sister Lucy Kalapura lashes out at Alenchery over nun suicides

Sr Lucy criticised the Cardinal for not taking necessary action.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sister Lucy Kalappura

Sister Lucy Kalappura (File Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sister Lucy Kalapura, the nun who gave a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the rape case against him, has now written an open letter to Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council president Cardinal George Alenchery regarding the incident where a nun, Mabel Joseph, was found dead in the well of a nunnery in Karunagappally, near Kollam. 

Sr Lucy criticised the Cardinal for not taking necessary action. “What is the Christian leadership doing today? When the principles of Christianity and the teachings of Jesus Christ have taken a back seat and spirituality has become a profit-making business, it is no wonder the leadership has turned its head away from the hapless human beings who die in front of their eyes. Is it not before your eyes that the nun community is being burned within the walls of the convent after being subjected to flagrant human rights violations? Is it not before your eyes that the mutilated corpses of nuns, who have been subjected to brutal torture, including sexual exploitation, are floating in convent wells?” Sister Lucy asks in the letter.

She further refers to the death of Sister Mabel. “Now, the lifeless body of a nun is floating in the well of the convent. A suicide note was found saying that she is taking the extreme step due to health problems. Well done anyway! Usually the nuns who commit suicide are considered mentally ill. Thank you making it health issues this time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Sister Lucy Kalapura Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nun suicide Kerala
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp