Sister Lucy Kalapura lashes out at Alenchery over nun suicides

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Sister Lucy Kalapura, the nun who gave a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the rape case against him, has now written an open letter to Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council president Cardinal George Alenchery regarding the incident where a nun, Mabel Joseph, was found dead in the well of a nunnery in Karunagappally, near Kollam.

Sr Lucy criticised the Cardinal for not taking necessary action. “What is the Christian leadership doing today? When the principles of Christianity and the teachings of Jesus Christ have taken a back seat and spirituality has become a profit-making business, it is no wonder the leadership has turned its head away from the hapless human beings who die in front of their eyes. Is it not before your eyes that the nun community is being burned within the walls of the convent after being subjected to flagrant human rights violations? Is it not before your eyes that the mutilated corpses of nuns, who have been subjected to brutal torture, including sexual exploitation, are floating in convent wells?” Sister Lucy asks in the letter.

She further refers to the death of Sister Mabel. “Now, the lifeless body of a nun is floating in the well of the convent. A suicide note was found saying that she is taking the extreme step due to health problems. Well done anyway! Usually the nuns who commit suicide are considered mentally ill. Thank you making it health issues this time.”