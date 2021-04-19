Supplyco directed to complete food kit distribution in two weeks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the government faces criticism over delay in distribution of free food kits, the civil supplies department has given a two week ultimatum to the Supplyco. The agency has been asked to complete distribution of pending kits of March and those for April within this time.

Sources in the civil supplies department blamed the lack of preparations on the part of the Supplyco for the fiasco. “The department failed to prepare in advance in the wake of assembly elections. It failed to foresee that officers have to be spared for election duty. The procurement was made in time and the delay occurred in packing items,” said an officer. The procurement through open tenders and that from the NAFED were made in time, according to the civil supplies department. Supplyco also failed in paddy procurement bringing disrepute to the government, the officer said. The procurement in districts like Palakkad was completed after much delay and protests by farmers.

According to Supplyco, pending kits for March were being prepared and transported to ration shops. Sixteen lakh kits for April have already been supplied. Packing of another twelve lakh has been completed. Nearly 75 lakh of the total 90 lakh ration card holders have received the kits for March.

Recently, the Supplyco had issued a statement which said reports over the shortage of kits were baseless. Packing of kits for March began on March 8 and distribution to cardholders on 12th. Packing of the kits for April began on March 24 and distribution started on 30th, it said. Despite shortage of staff due to election and the sparing of some buildings for the Election Commission, Supplyco could distribute a significant number of kits, it said.