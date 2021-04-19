STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur pooram: Chief Secretary to hold crucial meet on April 19

Besides, of the 14 wards declared as containment zones in the district, as many as seven are in the Thrissur corporation limits, where the event will be held.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/THRISSUR: With the state recording an all-time high of more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a big question mark hangs over the conduct of Thrissur Pooram — Kerala’s largest annual cultural event.Even as the two participating devaswoms — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady — have been raising allegations of a concerted effort from certain quarters to sabotage the festival, Chief Secretary V P Joy has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the conduct of the Pooram, which is scheduled to be held on Friday (April 23). 

Meanwhile, the district administration has pointed out that the Covid situation was alarming in Thrissur, which reported a test positivity rate of close to 22% on Sunday. Besides, of the 14 wards declared as containment zones in the district, as many as seven are in the Thrissur corporation limits, where the event will be held.

Alleging that District Medical Officer K J Reena was trying to sabotage the festival even though all participating temples were ready to follow the Covid guidelines, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary G Rajesh said they had even requested the government to form a medical board to advise district officials on the matter. “During the multiple meetings convened ahead of the festival, we had made it clear that we will follow all government instructions. However, bringing in stricter regulations will put us in trouble as the preparations are already over,” he said.

The meeting convened by the chief secretary (CS) will take a call on the devaswoms’ request to exempt mahouts from the Covid vaccine norm.The government had earlier said mahouts should take two Covid vaccine doses to attend Pooram with their elephants. If the first mahout tests positive, the elephant too will miss the festival. 

The meeting will also take stock of the curbs to be imposed on people’s movement. Thrissur Collector S Shanavas said the district administration would apprise the chief secretary of the demands put forth by the devaswoms. “The final decision on the Pooram’s conduct will be taken in the meeting,” he said.

The devaswoms have been exerting pressure on the state government by pointing out that they made preparations for the Pooram because it gave them the nod before the elections. Considering its track record in terms of people’s representation, sources say it would be a tightrope walk for the state and district administrations to adhere to the protocol while holding the festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala V P Joy Thrissur pooram
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp