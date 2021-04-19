Thrissur pooram: Chief Secretary to hold crucial meet on April 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/THRISSUR: With the state recording an all-time high of more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a big question mark hangs over the conduct of Thrissur Pooram — Kerala’s largest annual cultural event.Even as the two participating devaswoms — Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady — have been raising allegations of a concerted effort from certain quarters to sabotage the festival, Chief Secretary V P Joy has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the conduct of the Pooram, which is scheduled to be held on Friday (April 23).

Meanwhile, the district administration has pointed out that the Covid situation was alarming in Thrissur, which reported a test positivity rate of close to 22% on Sunday. Besides, of the 14 wards declared as containment zones in the district, as many as seven are in the Thrissur corporation limits, where the event will be held.

Alleging that District Medical Officer K J Reena was trying to sabotage the festival even though all participating temples were ready to follow the Covid guidelines, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary G Rajesh said they had even requested the government to form a medical board to advise district officials on the matter. “During the multiple meetings convened ahead of the festival, we had made it clear that we will follow all government instructions. However, bringing in stricter regulations will put us in trouble as the preparations are already over,” he said.

The meeting convened by the chief secretary (CS) will take a call on the devaswoms’ request to exempt mahouts from the Covid vaccine norm.The government had earlier said mahouts should take two Covid vaccine doses to attend Pooram with their elephants. If the first mahout tests positive, the elephant too will miss the festival.

The meeting will also take stock of the curbs to be imposed on people’s movement. Thrissur Collector S Shanavas said the district administration would apprise the chief secretary of the demands put forth by the devaswoms. “The final decision on the Pooram’s conduct will be taken in the meeting,” he said.

The devaswoms have been exerting pressure on the state government by pointing out that they made preparations for the Pooram because it gave them the nod before the elections. Considering its track record in terms of people’s representation, sources say it would be a tightrope walk for the state and district administrations to adhere to the protocol while holding the festival.