STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s release from jail not easy as ED plans to oppose bail plea

Things look really tough for Bineesh for a possible release from jail in the near future as the possibility of a bail during the trial is rare.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been over five months that former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri has been in jail in Bengaluru after he was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. 
Things look really tough for Bineesh for a possible release from jail in the near future as the possibility of a bail during the trial is rare.

Though Bineesh got a reprieve when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) decided not to press any charges against him in the drug case as the agency could not get any sufficient evidence on his direct involvement, much now depends on the stand of ED, which has already filed a chargesheet in the case in its special court in Bengaluru. 

ED sources said the possibility of a bail was remote during the trial as the agency will most likely oppose the plea. ED officials said the agency had collected strong evidence on the fund amassed by Bineesh through Anoop Mohammed, main accused in the drug trafficking case.

Considering the high profile of Bineesh and his influence, ED will oppose his bail during the trial. “Normally, in a case of this sort, the investigation agency does not prefer the accused to come out on bail because the accused could influence the witness and tamper with the evidence,” said a leading criminal lawyer. 

The ED had claimed that Bineesh had used a “non-functional” restaurant opened in the name of Anoop in Bengaluru to launder money generated from the drug trade. ED also unearthed the bank account and the debit card used by Bineesh to withdraw the money deposited by Anoop. During the probe, the ED also found flow of funds into Bineesh’s accounts since 2012 and Bineesh could not explain the source of funds. “One of the main evidence is the IT returns filed by Bineesh which never reflected the fund flow into his account,” the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri PMLA Enforcement Directorate money laundering
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp