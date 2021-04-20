COVID-19: Frequent travellers rue ‘costly’ RT-PCR mandate as new restrictions kick in Kerala

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s move to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for all domestic travellers entering Kerala has come as an inconvenience to those who have to move in and out of the state frequently.

Specifically, it is the cost – Rs 1,700 per RT-PCR test – that is proving to be an unaffordable proposition and a major hassle for them.

The test of the cost is higher in Kerala than several other states, including Karnataka (Rs 800) and Maharashtra and Telangana (Rs 500 each).

Many have demanded a reduction in RT-PCR rates as more tests are being carried out lately, and also more clarity on its validity with regard to frequent travellers.

Sumesh G, a small-scale businessman in Kochi who makes frequent business trips to Karnataka, Delhi and other states, has spent Rs 5,100 on RT-PCR tests alone in the past two weeks.

“All the states are making RT-PCR tests mandatory before entering their borders. During the pandemic, which has burdened people financially, paying such a hefty amount per month for testing is not feasible. My wife’s parents are at her brother’s place in Chennai. If we visit them, the cost of testing me, my wife and our two sons who are aged above 18 would come to Rs 6,800,” said Sumesh.

As per the new order, all domestic travellers, irrespective of vaccination status, have to take RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to entering the state or immediately after reaching Kerala.

“At least those who took the first dose of vaccine should be exempted. Though the steps have been taken to restrict travel and curb the spread of the virus, the economic aspect cannot be ignored. Many other states have slashed the rates and the cost of the test is quite low compared to Kerala,” said Jerin P, a techie working in Bengaluru and a Kerala native.

RT-PCR rates were increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 in February. Other tests, including XpertNat, TrueNat and rapid antigen cost Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 respectively.

“So far, no decision has been taken on slashing the cost of RT-PCR test. If it is an issue, necessary measures will soon be taken by the health department to make it affordable,” said a health official with the Covid-19 task force in Kerala.

Meanwhile, people coming to Kerala, including those arriving at Walayar checkpost, without RT-PCR test results and registering on the Covid Jagratha portal on Monday were informed about the new directives and asked to take the test immediately as it was the first day of the new order coming into effect.

STATE TO GO AHEAD WITH SSLC, PLUS-TWO EXAMS

T’Puram: Despite the surge in Covid cases, the state will go ahead with the ongoing SSLC and Plus-Two examinations.

The Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu has issued a set of instructions for strict implementation of Covid protocol in exam centres across the state.

Temperature checks using infrared thermometers before entry into exam centres and making triple-layer masks compulsory for teaching and non-teaching staff, and if possible, for candidates as well are among the precautions to be taken.

Babu said micro-plans will be devised at school level for effective implementation of Covid protocol. Covid positive candidates, those under quarantine and those having high body temperature, will be seated separately.

All head masters have been instructed to ensure adequate transportation arrangement for students as well as teachers.

A special team will be deployed at schools to monitor the situation in case students or teachers show any symptoms of the infection.

The team comprises health workers, NGOs and teachers. As part of Covid protocol, only two students are being seated in one bench.

The answer scripts of Covid positive students will be collected separately and sent to valuation centres.

While the SSLC examinations will end on April 29, the Plus-Two and VHSE examinations will conclude on April 26.

The examinations were scheduled to be held from March 17 but were postponed to the second week of April in view of the assembly elections.