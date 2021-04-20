Covid restrictions: Police begin inspections at border checkposts

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As part of the heightened vigil against the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the state police on Monday began checking those arriving by private vehicles at Walayar on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

All persons travelling by cars, autorickshaws and two-wheelers from across the border were checked to see whether they had registered themselves with the Covid Jagratha portal and carried e-passes. Those who did not have e-passes were seen registering themselves using their mobile phones before entering Kerala.

Besides e-passes, people crossing the border were asked to produce RT-PCR negative certificates issued in the last 48 hours. Those who did not carry those were asked to conduct the tests immediately after reaching their homes in Kerala.

Those unable to undergo testing were asked to remain in 14-day quarantine. They may go out only if they prove they are Covid negative. The Walayar police said they will intensify checking in the coming days.

However, the crew of goods lorries were not checked for e-passes, ensuring that the flow of essential commodities was not hit.

There was little clarity on how to go about checking those, mainly labourers and small -time traders, who arrived on board TNSTC buses up to Walayar before boarding KSRTC and private buses to Kerala. DySP V K Raju, after visiting Walayar, told TNIE that many people were arriving in Kerala without any documents. “So, in addition to the 15 personnel posted at Walayar to check the e-passes, we have opened a counter at the border.”

“The police personnel at the counter helped all those who arrived at the Walayar border to register themselves with the Covid Jagratha portal. The inspections conducted today (Monday) were intended to send out a message to those arriving in the state on the need to carry e-passes. From Tuesday, no one without e-passes and negative certificates will be allowed entry,” Raju said.

REMEMBER

Those entering Kerala from other states should register themselves with the Covid-19 Jagratha portal : https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in