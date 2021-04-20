Kerala seeks free Covid vaccine for poor patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has welcomed the Union Government’s decision to allow states to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers. The state government, however, demanded that the Centre should provide vaccines for poor patients free of cost.Kerala had earlier demanded that states should be permitted to procure vaccines directly. The state is likely to take a call on direct procurement of vaccines on Tuesday.

“The Centre should ensure sufficient production and quality. The state has expressed its willingness to procure vaccines if there’s sufficient production and vaccines are available. Also the price should be affordable. No final decision on price has been taken,” Health Minister K K Shailaja told TNIE.

Earlier, the state had demanded that vaccines should be made available in the open market. This would facilitate vaccine availability in the private sector. Once it’s available in the open market, those who can afford it can buy from the private sector. “As of now, private hospitals get a share of vaccines available to states. The Centre has fixed a price for the same.

Of the Rs 250 collected from patients, Rs 150 goes to the Centre while the rest goes to the hospital concerned,” she said. Shailaja said most states are facing financial difficulties. Hence, the Centre should provide vaccines for poor patients free of cost to states.