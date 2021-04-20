STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram gets nod but no pomp, public

The state government has decided to impose fresh restrictions considering the opinion of the district administration, including the police and health authorities. 

Published: 20th April 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur pooram | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed Thrissur Pooram will be held without its usual pomp as the core committee meeting headed by Chief Secretary V P Joy decided not to allow public participation in the festival, which was opposed strongly by the Pooram organisers in Thrissur. The state government has decided to impose fresh restrictions considering the opinion of the district administration, including the police and health authorities. 

The Devaswoms had gone ahead with preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, slated for April 23, following an assurance from the state government before the elections. But in the changed scenario, the meeting of various stakeholders has decided to withdraw guidelines set for the conduct of the pooram. 

The sample fireworks and display of caparisons (chamaya pradarshanam) have been cancelled, while the main firework display will be held amid strict restrictions. The time allotted for Kudamattom (changing of umbrellas), the highlight of Thrissur Pooram, will be curtailed. Permission was granted to hold cheru poorams (processions of temples participating in Thrissur Pooram), Madathil Varavu and Elanjithara Melam. 

Thrissur Pooram: Dist admn to take control of Thekkinkad Maidan

The district administration will take over the control of the festival venue ahead of the Pooram and only those possessing passes will be allowed entry.  Thrissur had reported a test positivity rate of nearly 22% on Sunday, raising concerns of super spread in the event of the pooram being held with public participation.
In line with the government decision, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms — the two groups behind the conduct of the Pooram — have decided to tone down the festivities. While the Thiruvambady will conduct its pooram with one elephant, Paramekkavu will have 15 elephants.

“The decision was taken based on the instructions of the government. Pooram rituals will be simplified to a parade with just one elephant considering the Covid situation,” said Thiruvambady devaswom secretary Ravikumar Menon.  He said the devaswom made 30 sets of parasols for chamaya pradarshanam but they will not be used this time. For Madathil Varavu, the number of percussion instruments for panchavadyam will be reduced in accordance with a one-elephant parade, he said.

 As the government has allowed the conduct of pooram adhering to the Covid protocol, the Paramekkavu devaswom is set to hold the festival with all its charm. “The government has formed a medical board and instructions were given on conducting the pooram. We will follow them and the pooram for Paramekkavu Bhagavathy will be held without losing out on its glory,” said Paramekkavu devaswom secretary G Rajesh.
All participants in the pooram would either be vaccinated or tested for Covid, he added. Under the circumstances, the kudamattom ceremony is likely to be absent as it requires a parade of two sets of 15 elephants facing each other at the Thekke Gopura Nada. Sample fireworks will be conducted symbolically with each faction bursting a kuzhiminnal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram COVID 19
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp