Thrissur Pooram gets nod but no pomp, public

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed Thrissur Pooram will be held without its usual pomp as the core committee meeting headed by Chief Secretary V P Joy decided not to allow public participation in the festival, which was opposed strongly by the Pooram organisers in Thrissur. The state government has decided to impose fresh restrictions considering the opinion of the district administration, including the police and health authorities.

The Devaswoms had gone ahead with preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, slated for April 23, following an assurance from the state government before the elections. But in the changed scenario, the meeting of various stakeholders has decided to withdraw guidelines set for the conduct of the pooram.

The sample fireworks and display of caparisons (chamaya pradarshanam) have been cancelled, while the main firework display will be held amid strict restrictions. The time allotted for Kudamattom (changing of umbrellas), the highlight of Thrissur Pooram, will be curtailed. Permission was granted to hold cheru poorams (processions of temples participating in Thrissur Pooram), Madathil Varavu and Elanjithara Melam.

Thrissur Pooram: Dist admn to take control of Thekkinkad Maidan

The district administration will take over the control of the festival venue ahead of the Pooram and only those possessing passes will be allowed entry. Thrissur had reported a test positivity rate of nearly 22% on Sunday, raising concerns of super spread in the event of the pooram being held with public participation.

In line with the government decision, the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms — the two groups behind the conduct of the Pooram — have decided to tone down the festivities. While the Thiruvambady will conduct its pooram with one elephant, Paramekkavu will have 15 elephants.

“The decision was taken based on the instructions of the government. Pooram rituals will be simplified to a parade with just one elephant considering the Covid situation,” said Thiruvambady devaswom secretary Ravikumar Menon. He said the devaswom made 30 sets of parasols for chamaya pradarshanam but they will not be used this time. For Madathil Varavu, the number of percussion instruments for panchavadyam will be reduced in accordance with a one-elephant parade, he said.

As the government has allowed the conduct of pooram adhering to the Covid protocol, the Paramekkavu devaswom is set to hold the festival with all its charm. “The government has formed a medical board and instructions were given on conducting the pooram. We will follow them and the pooram for Paramekkavu Bhagavathy will be held without losing out on its glory,” said Paramekkavu devaswom secretary G Rajesh.

All participants in the pooram would either be vaccinated or tested for Covid, he added. Under the circumstances, the kudamattom ceremony is likely to be absent as it requires a parade of two sets of 15 elephants facing each other at the Thekke Gopura Nada. Sample fireworks will be conducted symbolically with each faction bursting a kuzhiminnal.