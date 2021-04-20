Rs 3,000 crore worth heroin seized off Kerala coast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Navy intercepted a Sri Lankan fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast on Sunday night and seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore. Officers aboard patrol vessel INS Suvarna intercepted the boat on suspicion and found 300kg of heroin concealed in its storage tank. The vessel was seized and brought to Kochi port on Monday.

Narcotics Control Bureau and other agencies are interrogating the five detained Sri Lankan crew members.

It was the third major seizure by the Navy and Coast Guard off Kerala coast during the past two months. While a fishing boat was intercepted off Vizhinjam coast on March 7 and seized 300kg heroin, three Sri Lankan fishing boats were seized on March 18 off Lakshadweep coast.

Haul disrupts routes starting from Pak: Navy

The Coast Guard seized 300kg of heroin, AK 47 rifles and 1,000 rounds from the boats.

The latest haul is big not only in terms of quantity and cost, but also in terms of disrupting the narcotics smuggling routes emanating from Makran coast in Pakistan, Navy said in a release. “The narcotics flow from Makran to the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations. The spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities,” the release added.