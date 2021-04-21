STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Shipyard sets up oxygen distribution facility at five hospitals to help fight COVID

The system facilitates direct delivery of pressurized oxygen through wall-mounted outlets close to the patient's bed. Medical oxygen is critical in COVID-19 treatment.

Published: 21st April 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

An oxygen plant at a hospital (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and rising demand for medical care, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has helped set up centralised oxygen distribution facilities at five government hospitals in Kerala.

The government hospitals in Ernakulum district were chosen for the project.

The system facilitates direct delivery of pressurized oxygen through wall-mounted outlets close to the patient's bed. Installation of this system has been completed in the government taluk hospitals at Fort Kochi, Palluruthy and Tripunithura, District Hospital Aluva and the General Hospital, Muvattupuzha. This will be of help in combating COVID-19 cases amidst the alarming spread of the pandemic across the country, a CSL statement said here on Wednesday.

"CSL felt it essential to support the augmentation of facilities to provide oxygen support at hospitals in the current scenario. We are committed to supporting the cause and we surely hope that this will come in handy during emergency situations," said Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director, CSL.  

CSL implemented the project under its Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme (CSR). The project was implemented through the National Health Mission. An amount of Rs 50 lakh was earmarked and allocated by CSL for this venture, the statement said.

Medical oxygen is critical in COVID-19 treatment. Most hospitals are facing a sudden spurt in demand for piped oxygen supply forcing hospital administrations to make arrangements by which oxygen from cylinders connected to a cylinder bank located in the hospital basement or suitable place is piped to the patient's bed through copper piping.

