Pinarayi gave me shelter, won’t disregard him: Cherian Philip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress offered him an open invite to come back, Left fellow traveller Cherian Philip said that he would not disregard Pinarayi Vijayan as the latter had given him shelter during 20 years of political career. He said in his Facebook post on Tuesday to clear his stand in the wake of the editorial published in ‘Veekshanam’ daily, the mouthpiece of Indian National Congress.

The editorial said that the Congress would welcome Cherian Philip to the party if he is ready to apologise for his wrongdoings. Earlier, there were reports that Cherian was not happy with the LDF’s selection of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats as he reportedly expected a seat.

In his post, Cherian further expressed his courtesy to Congress leaders A K Antony and Oommen Chandy. He said both leaders were part of his life from his childhood. “But I had to react against the two leaders sometimes. Later, I realised it was wrong. This was conveyed to them earlier. Both are like my elder brothers,” said Cherian in the post.