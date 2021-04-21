Strict policing in five districts: Loknath Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will remain vigilant in five districts that have been worst affected by Covid-19 and any activities that violate government instructions will be strictly dealt with, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said on Tuesday.

Behera said Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kottayam districts have registered elevated test positivity rate and hence the police will act strictly in these districts. He said drones will be put to use to check whether social distancing norms are being enforced.

Behera said the number of passengers in autorickshaws and taxis has been capped to mitigate the risk of Covid spread. In autorickshaws, only two passengers will be allowed, while in taxis maximum three passengers will be allowed at a time. However, this won’t be applicable in the case of families.