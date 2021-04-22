STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
104-year-old Annam Varkey oldest to accept Covid vaccine in Kerala

Annam, who had witnessed many epidemic outbreaks in her lifetime, did not want to take chances. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Annam Varkey accepting Covid vaccine at Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Age is just a number: 104-year-old  Annam Varkey of Angamaly proved that it is not age but the will to join the war against Covid that matters. Annam Varkey of Karayamparambu Puthiyattil Veedu in Karukutty panchayat near Angamaly became the oldest person in the state to accept Covid vaccine as she walked into Angamaly Taluk Hospital for vaccination.Being the great grandmother of 22 children, Annam Varkey has 7 children and 14 grandchildren. Annam’s husband Varkey died in 2001. Her eldest son is 84-year-old.

Annam, who had witnessed many epidemic outbreaks in her lifetime, did not want to take chances. She arrived at the taluk hospital along with her daughter-in-law Leema and grandchildren Mijo Jose and Jins Jose on Tuesday afternoon to accept the vaccine. 

“She doesn’t have any major health issues and has a sharp memory. My son Mijo, who is a civil defence worker, contacted the taluk hospital superintendent to get her vaccinated. After getting permission he took her to the hospital. She didn’t have any problem after accepting the vaccine,” said Annam’s youngest son Johnson.

Medical Superintendent Dr Naseema Najeeb welcomed Annam for vaccination and congratulated her for cooperating with the vaccination drive. Annam gave a video message exhorting all to accept the vaccine and join the war against Covid.

