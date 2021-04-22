STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to take a call on home vaccination soon

Despite the vaccination drive having commenced in the state in January, there is no provision yet for home vaccination.

Published: 22nd April 2021

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to bedridden patients, the differently-abled and mentally challenged persons, the government will soon take a call on administering Covid vaccination at home. Already, the health department has sought the Centre’s permission in this regard, since there was  no direction from the Ministry  of  Health on home vaccination  However, the home vaccination  will start only after there is regular supply of vaccine doses. Presently, shortage of vaccines has hit the mass vaccination drive at many places in the state. 

Despite the vaccination drive having commenced in the state in January, there is no provision yet for home vaccination. The issue assumes urgency since there are several unable to make it to the vaccination centre due to one reason or the other. According to the health department officials, an early decision will be taken on the issue. “We are considering the issue in all its seriousness and  a decision will be taken soon,”  Saritha R L, Director of Health Services, told TNIE. 

A health department source said that the department is thinking of starting mobile vaccination camps as part of home vaccination. For this, a toll-free number will be provided and those who need home vaccination can contact them, the source said. However, the plan is still in the works. 

“ So far, there is no provision for home vaccination in the Centre’s vaccination guidelines. But, experts believe that such a move will be a wise idea. It should be implemented. As a first step, we have started vaccinating inmates of old-age homes and some palliative care centres.

It is true that many  patients who are homebound need to be vaccinated. So we are |hoping to  start home vaccinations very soon once the shortage of vaccines is over,” said K S Shinu, district medical officer. Earlier,  experts had urged the state government to make provisions for home vaccination.Recently, the state has provided vaccines to inmates of old-age homes and palliative care centres as they belong to the high-risk category.

Home safe Home

  •   The issue assumes urgency since there are several people unable to make it to the vaccination centres due to one reason or the other
  •  Drive will start only after there is a regular supply of vaccine doses  
  •   Recently, the state has provided vaccines to inmates of old-age homes and palliative care centres as they belong to the high-risk category
