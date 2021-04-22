Mar Coorilos chosen for maiden Golden Lantern Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: WHI, an organisation having special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council, UN, has chosen Geevarghese Mar Coorilos Metropolitan, Diocese of Mumbai, for its maiden Golden Lantern Award.

The award is being conferred on the metropolitan for his outstanding efforts in social, educational and charitable spheres. He was chosen for the award for his free education initiatives for slum children, health and treatment schemes designed for TB patients, exemplary contributions to the education sector and opening up of theology learning for women in the upcoming Theo University. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will give away the award in Thiruvananthapuram in mid-July.

As an awardee, Mar Coorilos will get an opportunity to present a paper on the Gregorian community and slum uplift initiatives at the UN’s upcoming Global Women Conference, said WHI chairperson Dr K G Vijayalakshmy. WHI is affiliated to IAW (International Alliance of Women), European Union and IWPG (International Women’s Peace Group), South Korea.