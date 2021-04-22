Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor turns Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, MP, has turned Covid positive. He is currently in New Delhi. He was planning to return to Thiruvananthapuram on April 29. In his tweet, Tharoor informed that his sister, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan and 85-year-old mother Lily Tharoor are in the “same boat”.

Siddique Kappan too

Malappuram: Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist who was arrested on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for Covid-19. Rihanath, wife of Kappan,announced it through a social media post on Wednesday. Kappan was admitted to the jail hospital after he contracted Covid.