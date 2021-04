By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 21 passengers sustained injuries after a KSRTC bus collided with a lorry at Pirappancode on Friday morning.

The bus was heading towards Thiruvananthapuram while the lorry was going in the opposite direction towards Venjaramoodu. The police said the mishap occurred by 8.30 am.

The lorry apparently lost control and rammed into the front portion of the bus. There were 45 passengers in the bus of which 21 were admitted to the Medical College Hospital with injuries.