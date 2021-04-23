STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Kerala minister KR Gouri Amma hospitalised

She is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital and her condition is better now, a relative said.

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:56 AM

K. R. Gouri Amma

K. R. Gouri Amma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Legendary Communist leader and founder of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi, KR Gouri Amma, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

She was suffering from fever and chills at the time of admission on Thursday noon.

She was tested negative for Covid-19.

The 101-year-old leader was shifted from her house at Cherthala to her niece's residence in Thiruvananthapuram two weeks before.

In view of the Covid situation there were strict restrictions for visitors.  

KR Gouri Amma was revenue minister in the first Communist Government led by EMS Namboodiripad.

