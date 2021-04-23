STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai-model takeover of private hospitals on anvil as Covid cases surge

Such measures are needed when the number of patients requiring treatment starts stretching health infrastructure, say health experts

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state may have to go by the ‘Mumbai model’ of taking over a few private hospitals in districts with a high Covid-19 caseload. Public health experts said such drastic measures would be taken when the number of patients requiring treatment starts stretching the health infrastructure. Given the rising number of patients, the situation in districts like Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram are being closely monitored.

“It’s time to start preparing for takeovers in consultation with large private hospitals. The government will have to lease hospitals along with staff for one or two months. That is what we did in Mumbai last year,” said Dr S S Santhoshkumar, deputy superintendent at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.  He headed a team of healthcare workers from the state that helped with the containment strategies in Mumbai in 2020. 

Various governments, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, too followed the model when the patient load increased. However, most of the states — including Kerala — have asked private hospitals to reserve a fixed portion of beds for Covid care. This time too, the state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of the beds. But experts differ on the feasibility of the model.

“A 10-bed ICU facility in a small hospital cannot reserve two beds for Covid patients as there should be proper separation between Covid and non-Covid patients. But it is possible in large hospitals to reserve one or two floors with separate entry and exit points,” said Dr Santhoshkumar.

According to Dr Gopikumar P, the state secretary of the Indian Medical Association, most private hospitals have reserved beds as they too receive a large number of Covid patients. “We need to take drastic measures as the patient load keeps piling up. A major hospital in Kozhikode had to add two floors for Covid-19 in quick succession as more patients came for treatment. But non-Covid patients will suffer in the event of a takeover,” he said.

Small hospitals reserving beds has helped cater to the needs of Category A patients with mild symptoms. While the number of active Covid cases has crossed the 1.5-lakh mark, a health department officer said the health system can manage a caseload of three lakh patients under the current plan. However, health experts pointed out that the case count would peak only by mid-May.

