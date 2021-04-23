Vazhachal on alert as 30 tribal people test Covid positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest and health departments have issued an alert in the tribal belt of Vazhachal as 30 people in a tribal settlement tested Covid positive during the past four days. The health department had conducted a mass testing drive at Vazhachal colony in which 200 tribals were tested. The infected people were isolated at Vazhachal Tribal Hostel from where they were shifted to Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) at Chalakudy and Koratty on Thursday.

“The situation is alarming as the tribals are a closed community. We have set up a checkpost at Vettilappara and only local residents are allowed to proceed to tribal areas. The tourism destinations at Athirappilly and Vazhachal have been closed,” said Vazhachal DFO S V Vinod.

Considering chances of Covid spread among tribals, the department has decided to conduct another mass testing after seven days. Though the Kadar community does not freely mingle with outsiders, they maintain close relations within the community and the chances of rapid spread are high as the community members mingle among themselves freely. Meanwhile, the department has decided to conduct mass testing at Sholayar tribal settlement on Friday as eight people who were working at Sholayar power house had tested Covid positive recently.