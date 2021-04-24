Banyan tree branch falls, 10 injured, 2 critical
THRISSUR: Ten suffered injuries as a branch of a banyan tree fell on a group of people watching a panchavadyam performance held as part of the ceremony on Friday midnight. The incident occurred around 12.30am as the Madhathil Varavu procession was returning to Brahmaswam Madhom. Police said the condition of two was critical. The rescue operation was delayed as power lines got snapped