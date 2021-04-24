COVID-19 restrictions: Opposition UDF extends wholehearted support to Kerala government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state has braced itself to combat the threat of a virulent second wave of COVID-19 by enforcing a "mini lockdown" during the weekend, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has rallied behind the state government. He urged all UDF workers to render full support to the government to combat the deadly coronavirus. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala also urged the state government not to unleash unwanted fear among the people.

Terming the second wave of the COVID-19 as 'extreme', Chennithala said that the state is going through a crucial phase and the Opposition has promised wholehearted support. He urged the government to enforce the availability of life-saving equipment like ventilators and oxygen. It should be recalled that early this week, Chennithala had submitted a comprehensive list of 14 recommendations to the Chief Secretary V P Joy and the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Reiterating those demands, Chennithala emphasized the need to have a common pool to ensure that ICUs and ventilators are made available through such a platform.

“People should not panic and be vigilant. The government should ensure that it doesn’t happen. Finance minister T M Thomas Isaac had announced free COVID-19 vaccines to the people during his last budget speech. So I am hoping that Isaac must have allocated funds towards meeting the free vaccines. But our stand is that the Centre should provide vaccines free of cost as that is our right,” said Chennithala.

He also urged that if the state government is buying vaccines after paying money, then the central government should ensure that they reimburse the cost. Chennithala took a jibe against the LDF government stating that they should not resort to make “badai” statements and also take the Opposition’s views on board. The Opposition leader also came out with a slew of recommendations to the LDF government in its fight against COVID-19.

“A token system should be brought out to reduce the crowd in vaccine centres. The state government should think of starting a centre where high-risk patients should be given preference. Steps should also be taken to ensure that a medical team does home visits so that geriatric patients are not left high and dry,” added Chennithala.

He also brought to the notice of the authorities how tribal families have been ignored in providing vaccines. Chennithala demanded that the authorities explore the possibility of providing oxygen to Delhi which has 10 lakh Malayalis. He also urged to set up an Open Medical Facility Centre at Kerala House in New Delhi.