STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid vaccination: Technical glitches mar online registration

While registering with the official cowin.gov.in portal, the users don’t get schedule of vaccination; ‘Arogyasethu’ shows distant places for a user to get vaccinated

Published: 24th April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With online registration for Covid-19 vaccination made mandatory from Friday, there is utter confusion regarding the registration process due to technical glitches. This tends to misguide people who are clueless on how to proceed further. While registering themselves with the official cowin.gov.in  portal, the users don’t get the schedule of the vaccination. The portal flashes the message that  users did ‘register successfully’ after the One Time Password (OTP) generation. In addition, the users get a message saying ‘no appointments available till July 16’. 

Meanwhile, ‘Arogyasethu’, which is also an app for online registration , shows distant places for a user to get vaccinated. If a user registers himself/herself with the help of this app, seeking a second dose of vaccination, the app schedules him/ her for the ‘first dose’ of vaccination. 

According to the users, the online portals are yet to be streamlined. They blamed the technical glitches in the portals for the crowding at vaccination centres. For instance, N K Jayakumar, 63, hailing from Neyyattinkara, who had received the first dose of Covishield vaccines 50 days ago, is yet to receive the second dose due to the crowding at the centres. He registered on Cowin and Arogyasethu as both portals did not have a mechanism to guide the user to get vaccinated as early as possible during the testing times. 

“I had received my first dose. So when I decided to register on Cowin.gov, as my second dose is due, I received the message that no appointments are available till July 16.  When I checked with the others, they had received the same message. So I decided to register on Arogyasethu. With the help of this app, I got a message that my vaccination centre is at Brother’s Hospital in Palode. When I called up the hospital, they told me that there was no need for me to travel  such a long distance. I was asked to wait for a few more days to get the app and the portal streamlined,” Jayakumar said. 

But his is not an isolated case. Many people are struggling to register themselves with online portals and they end up getting the wrong information. For those who don;t know the online registration process, they will have to approach the nearby Akshaya centres. The crowd at Akshaya centres is a major cause for concern and the staff at these centres are also under pressure from people to get things done in quick time. Saritha R L, Director of Health Services, told TNIE that she will have a word with the IT team to get the issue fixed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine online registration
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp