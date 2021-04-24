Covid vaccine centres to follow age-based time slots, priority counters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allaying concerns over crowding at Covid-19 vaccination centres when the jabs will be offered to all above 18 from May 1, the state government plans to fix different time slots for different age groups. Priority will be given to people with co-morbidities of all age groups, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to him, the rate of Rs 400 for vaccine dose will cause an additional burden of Rs 1,300 crore to the state.

A review meeting held on Friday decided to provide more facilities at vaccination centres. The plan to start separate counters for senior citizens and people with co-morbidities will be considered. Pinarayi said that developing herd immunity by vaccinating maximum number of people was the best defence against the pandemic.

The chief minister also spoke of a three-pronged intervention to deal with current surge. It included finding maximum number of infected people by increasing the number of tests, providing treatment to them through Covid hospitals, home isolation and first and second line treatment centres, and keeping economic activities intact by imposing special restrictions and avoiding a complete lockdown.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t give a clear assurance on the concerns raised by states regarding the high rates at which the vaccines were offered, during the meeting held on Friday. “Our stand is that all states should get free vaccines after considering the economic impact of the pandemic on states, and develop herd immunity at the national level,” the chief minister said. He reiterated that the state would continue with free and universal vaccine policy.

According to him, the offered rate of Rs 400 for a dose will cause an additional burden of Rs 1,300 crore for the state. Besides, there will be tight competition for getting the vaccines since the states do not have any quota, he said. The state gave first dose to 55.09 lakh people and second dose to 8.37 lakh. The stock of 4 lakh doses will be used in two days. The donations to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for helping the state mitigate vaccination burden has crossed Rs 1 crore on Friday.

GET TESTED IF YOU HAVE FEVER: CM

The chief minister urged people with symptoms to get tested immediately. “Do not waste time thinking that you have normal fever or cold. As the spread of infection is high, chances are high that it could be due to Covid-19. So get tested at the nearest centre and take precautions till results are out,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. Instances of people mingling in society even after testing positive have been noticed, he said.