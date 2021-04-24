STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid vaccine centres to follow age-based time slots, priority counters

A review meeting held on Friday decided to provide more facilities at vaccination centres.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens line up for spot registration of Covid vaccination at General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Thursday |  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allaying concerns over crowding at Covid-19 vaccination centres when the jabs will be offered to all above 18 from May 1, the state government plans to fix different time slots for different age groups. Priority will be given to people with co-morbidities of all age groups, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to him, the rate of Rs 400 for vaccine dose will cause an additional burden of Rs 1,300 crore to the state. 

A review meeting held on Friday decided to provide more facilities at vaccination centres. The plan to start separate counters for senior citizens and people with co-morbidities will be considered. Pinarayi said that developing herd immunity by vaccinating maximum number of people was the best defence against the pandemic. 

The chief minister also spoke of a three-pronged intervention to deal with current surge. It included finding maximum number of infected people by increasing the number of tests, providing treatment to them through Covid hospitals, home isolation and first and second line treatment centres, and keeping economic activities intact by imposing special restrictions and avoiding a complete lockdown. 

Pinarayi Vijayan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t give a clear assurance on the concerns raised by states regarding the high rates at which the vaccines were offered, during the meeting held on Friday. “Our stand is that all states should get free vaccines after considering the economic impact of the pandemic on states, and develop herd immunity at the national level,” the chief minister said. He reiterated that the state would continue with free and universal vaccine policy.

According to him, the offered rate of Rs 400 for a dose will cause an additional burden of Rs 1,300 crore for the state. Besides, there will be tight competition for getting the vaccines since the states do not have any quota, he said. The state gave first dose to 55.09 lakh people and second dose to 8.37 lakh. The stock of 4 lakh doses will be used in two days. The donations to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for helping the state mitigate vaccination burden has crossed Rs 1 crore on Friday.

GET TESTED IF YOU HAVE FEVER: CM
The chief minister urged people with symptoms to get tested immediately. “Do not waste time thinking that you have normal fever or cold. As the spread of infection is high, chances are high that it could be due to Covid-19. So get tested at the nearest centre and take precautions till results are out,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. Instances of people mingling in society even after testing positive have been noticed, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp