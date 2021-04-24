Doctors raise concern over ‘opaque’, ‘impractical’ Covid management policies

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily against the government’s alleged over-centralisation of Covid-19 management, doctors in government and private hospitals have complained that the strategies implemented in the state for testing, vaccination, studying genetic mutation, and even daily bed occupancy were being managed in an opaque manner.

The officer in-charge has not even bothered to update the information regarding the availability of hospitals, ICUs, ventilators and CFLTCs on the Covid Jagratha portal, which the public depends on for help during an emergency, they pointed out.

The data is collated every day, but access is reserved to top officials in the department. “District-level information is available with the respective district medical officers (DMOs). But if the doctors at the ground level do not have access to this data, it will lead to unnecessary referrals,” said Dr T N Suresh, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) general secretary.

Government doctors have also raised concerns that the orders issued by top officials were often impractical and hence adversely affected coordination. “The orders fixing targets for mass testing are issued directly from the state director of the National Health Mission. Instead, the instructions should have come through the director of health services for better planning and coordination,” said a DMO.

Wednesdays are especially busy days for Primary Health Centres (PHCs) due to their involvement in universal immunisation programmes. During this time, doctors in PHCs are burdened with the responsibility of managing Covid-19 treatment, testing as well as vaccination, along with other immunisation programmes.

According to Dr Suresh, some of these directions are being made without understanding the ground reality. Recently, the KGMOA had come out with a statement against the government’s mass testing strategy, which it said was beyond the capacity of the system. The facilities could conduct only 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day, but the fixed target is twice this number, it had said. “The statement was not aimed at creating any controversy at the time of a pandemic. It was a practical suggestion to come up with result-oriented methods,” said Dr Suresh.

The health department conducted up to three lakh tests on April 16 and 17, followed by another three lakh on April 21 and 22. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja had both hit out at the government doctors for their stand. “Mass testing was launched based on expert opinion. However, this is not going to be a regular measure,” Shailaja said. The Indian Medical Association complained that the government did not heed to its constant demand to study the data of first wave patients.