Kerala-bound flyers follow Covid norms, but no system to ensure it in rail, road routes

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though Kerala strengthened the restrictions enforced for all kind of travelers coming to the state from neighbouring states and foreign countries following the second wave of Covid in the country, only air travelers are following the Covid guidelines per se, while there is no strict enforcement of Covid protocols on road and rail routes in the state.

In the case of air passengers, all the international travelers are bound to follow the Covid protocol for their surveillance issued by the Union Government, while the domestic travellers irrespective of their vaccination status should also carry an RT-PCR test negative result taken 48 hours prior to the journey or should take immediately after entering the state.

The latest travel advisory for the international traveller is that he/she should have an RT-PCR negative result within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. They will have to go on home quarantine for 14 days. If they are coming without an RT-PCR negative certificate, they will be subjected to a test at the airport. The travel advisory for air passengers both domestic and international are clearly being followed by the travellers as almost all the airline companies made RT-PCR test results mandatory before boarding the flight.

But the scenario is entirely different in road and rail routes. As per the latest advisory of the Kerala Government, all the domestic travellers, irrespective of their vaccination status, should undertake an RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to their journey or immediately after entering the state. Those who couldn’t undertake the RT-PCR test should remain in room isolation for 14 days from the date of entry and seek immediate medical attention if they develop any symptoms.

ALSO READ | Weekend lockdown-like restrictions begin in Kerala

But the fact is that there is no proper system to check the status of passengers who come to the state by road or rail routes other than asking them to register with Covid Jagratha portal. A rail passenger who reaches any of the stations inside the state can leave the station without any checking or any other formalities now.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Railway spokesperson, Trivandrum Division, said: “The Railways has issued an advisory urging passengers to check travel guidelines of their destination states before boarding trains. It is up to the state government to make sure that the protocols are adhered to by the passengers in the respective destinations". Another officer on condition of anonymity said the Railways gave a letter to the chief secretary urging to place a mechanism to check the passengers and ensure the Covid guidelines issued by the state government.

In the case of road passengers, the Kerala police have been asking the passengers to undertake an RT-PCR test here after entering the state if they don’t have taken an RT-PCR test prior to the travel. But their counterparts in Tamil Nadu have set up a swab collection point at inter-State border check-post at Kaliyikkavila in Thiruvananthapuram. Only those who have undertaken the RT-PCR test are allowed to enter Tamil Nadu. If the passenger has not taken the test prior to the journey, he can give his swab at the collection point in the check-post and continue his journey. If he tests positive for the virus, the authorities will contact and ask him to seek medical care.

Parassala Station House Officer, Sreejith Janardhanan, said “we have asked the health department in Kerala to set up a similar mechanism in Kerala as well. At present we are asking the passengers who travel without RT-PCR negative results to undergo a test once they reach the destination and stay indoors till they receive the results” he said.