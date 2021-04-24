STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt orders revamp of panchayat and ward-level committees to fight COVID-19

Panchayat secretaries who fail to form the new committees will face action, say the guidelines issued by the Panchayat Director

Published: 24th April 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 test

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has asked panchayats to reconstitute the panchayat and ward-level committees for COVID-19 prevention and control. Panchayat secretaries who fail to form the new committees will face action, say the guidelines issued by the Panchayat Director.

As per the guidelines, ward-level committees should facilitate RT-PCR tests for those with symptoms and family members of persons diagnosed with COVID-19. Patients identified in densely populated areas should be shifted to COVID-19 first-level treatment centres. Social distancing should be ensured in the local body limits.

Awareness programmes are to be conducted with the support of sectoral magistrates, police, health inspectors and Asha workers. Panchayat and ward-level committees should facilitate RT-PCR tests for migrant labourers. Labour camps with COVID-19 positive persons should be deemed as a cluster where strict surveillance and awareness programmes should be conducted.

Ward-level committees should give preference to senior citizens, persons under palliative care, people with lifestyle diseases, differently-abled, residents of coastal areas, slums, care homes, MGNREGS workers, Kudumbashree workers and migrant labourers in awareness and preventive measures. COVID-19 tests should be conducted among these people. Panchayats should strengthen the rapid response teams.

Places with a large number of COVID-19 patients should be made containment or micro-containment zones. Steps for this must be taken in cooperation with the health department and police. Panchayats should collect the test positivity rate from PHCs or CHCs and update it on the Covid Jagratha portal. Panchayat secretaries should ensure that the data is correct. Geo mapping should be done with the help of health workers in places with large spread.

Panchayats are responsible for waste management at quarantine centres, COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFLTCs), COVID-19 second-level treatment centres (CSLTCs) and DDCs. Steps must be taken to ensure that 'break the chain' protocol is maintained at places with large footfalls like malls, cinema theatres, auditoriums and markets. Panchayat and ward-level committees should ensure that the cap on the number of participants is maintained at marriages, funerals and other types of gatherings.

