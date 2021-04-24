Police stop horse race in Kerala on lockdown day after large crowd gathers to watch it

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: On a day Kerala when announced a shutdown to rein in the COVID-19 surge, a horse race was held as part of the Angadi Vela festival at the Vettakku Oru Makan temple in Thathamangalam near here on Saturday morning. The police intervened to stop the race and booked a case against the organisers.

Cases have also been registered against people who gathered on the street to watch the race. Around 1,000 people had gathered to watch the race which is held once in two years as part of the festival. Meanwhile, a rider and a horse sustained injuries as the horse lost balance and fell on the footpath while participating in the race.

Horses were brought from other states to participate in the race and riders were provided training for the past one month. Though the organisers had initially announced that the horse race has been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, they later decided to conduct it allegedly due to pressure from participating riders.

The organisers decided to conduct the race as a low-key affair at around 6.30 am on Saturday. However, as the word spread, hundreds gathered. As many as 54 horses were brought for the race.

The office bearers of the festival committee had taken permission from the police and the Chittur—Thattamangalam Municipality for conducting the religious rituals. Though the permission was only for rituals, the organisers decided to conduct the horse race hoping that the public will not turn up.

Though there were only a few people as the race began, the crowd swelled in no time and a large gathering lined up on either side of the road to witness the race. The police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse them.

The injured rider who was thrown off the horse was provided treatment at the nearby hospital.