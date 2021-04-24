STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red light to weekend travel: Kerala issues strict guidelines

Published: 24th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala COVID cases

A healthcare worker conducts COVID test at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  state government on Friday announced a set of stringent guidelines to restrict public movement and crowding, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging people to avoid unnecessary travel during weekend and stay at home. Only institutions related to telecom, IT, health services, media, milk and water supply and electricity will function on Saturdays and Sundays. Vaccination centres will function on Saturday.

Weddings can be held with not more than 75 people inside a hall and a maximum of 150 people in open spaces. Not more than 50 people can attend funerals. Those attending weddings should carry an identification document and the wedding invitation as well. The CM urged people to avoid long-distance travel. However, travel exemptions will be given for purposes such as wedding, funeral, visiting an ailing close relative and for buying food or medicines.

Such travellers should carry self declaration form citing the purpose of travel. Rail and flight services will continue to operate during weekends. During police checks, rail or air travellers should produce ticket or boarding pass along with identity card. Hotels and restaurants have been allowed home delivery. People can visit restaurants to buy food, but should carry a self declaration form. No restriction has been imposed for doorto- door sale of fish. However, the vendors should wear mask and follow Covid protocol.

