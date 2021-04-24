STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

#VaccineChallenge: Rs 2.28 crore in 45 hours! CMDRF keeps ticking

eralites across the globe are now engaged in a spirited endeavour that showcases the unfazed mindset of Malayalees -- keep ticking the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for a cause.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Keralites across the globe are now engaged in a spirited endeavour that showcases the unfazed mindset of Malayalees -- keep ticking the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for a cause. And no wonder, Rs 2.28 crore was deposited in the CMDRF account within 45 hours, as of 9pm on Friday. The day’s deposit alone comes to Rs 1.76 crore.

The hashtag #VaccineChallenge — trending on social media — was meant to replenish the state government’s kitty as it has to spend a whopping amount towards vaccinating people for free. The idea is to voluntarily give back the vaccine amount to the government and encourage others to replicate the same. 
The ‘challenge’ was fuelled by the central government’s policy of allowing differential pricing for the Covid-19 vaccine, even as the state government declared it will be provided for free.

While the price fixed for a dose is Rs 400, rough estimates say the state will have to spend Rs 1,300 crore to administer the mandatory double dosage to its entire population above 18 years. The people who are enthusiastically taking the ‘challenge’ are displaying the receipt of the payment made to CMDRF on social media alongside the slogan ‘Athanu Malayali’ (That’s a Malayali).

As per CMDRF sources, Rs 2.28 crore is the amount transferred through the portal alone. The other modes of contribution, like RTGS, will be accounted on a weekly basis. Though Rs 526.09 crore is the total contribution received from the general public through all modes towards battling Covid-19 since March 27 last year, the expenditure is Rs 730.22 crore. 

CPM calls for replenishing CMDRF 
On Friday, CPM state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan called for replenishing the CMDRF in the wake of the Covid vaccination requirement. He had urged several party-affiliated organisations to take up the ‘challenge’. 

Public contribution to CMDRF through all modes 

(Since March 27, 2020)

Covid-19  Rs 526.09 crore

Floods (2018, 19)  Covid-19 

Rs 730.22 crore

Floods (2018, 19)

Rs 3,881.94 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDRF Malayalees Keralites COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp