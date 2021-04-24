Weekend lockdown-like restrictions begin in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising COVID-19 infection in Kerala, the weekend restrictions similar to lockdown have begun. Only essential and emergency services are allowed.

The police began inspection even as the roads wore a deserted look on Saturday.

As many marriages are being conducted, they were allowed to travel by carrying invitation letters.

Marriages and other functions which were registered earlier on the COVID-19 jagratha portal are being held complying with strict restrictions on the number of participants.

The vehicles related to hospital emergencies, election related vehicles are also exempted from the restrictions.

However, many people chose to stay indoors. Only 60 per cent of KSRTC buses are plying with a limited number of passengers while the private buses kept off the roads. Long distance bus services, flights and trains are running as per schedule.

The higher secondary examinations are being conducted adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocol. The parents and guardians are instructed to stay away from the exam centres. The students are allowed to travel. The schools have made arrangements to ensure no crowding at the centres.

The restaurants are opened only for takeaways. The essential supply stores are also allowing home deliveries. The beaches, parks, malls and markets are also seen closed.