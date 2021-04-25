60 wounds that speak volumes of love

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: He has been carrying these wounds for the past 14 years. For an army man, one would mistake the scars are from the battles he fought. But these are wounds of love. And Colonel V P Suresan, 63, has chosen to etch them on canvas.

"These wounds will never heal. I will walk into the sunset carrying them with me," he said rather stoically.

The exhibition of his paintings, titled '60 Wounds', which began on April 17 at "Space" art gallery, owned by well-known artist Hareendran Chaladu, has been drawing many art enthusiasts. Most of the paintings exhibited here are in acrylic and are termed "poster poems", a relatively uncommon genre among Kerala artists. The common theme that connects all the paintings is his unquenchable love for his wife, who died in 2007.

"That lonely star found among the dark clouds was you. Perhaps, you had come to see me, by deceiving the eyes of God" says one poem. The painting shows the vague face of a woman filled with sorrow among clouds.

"The road was full of thorns. You changed those thorns into flowers by kissing them," says another one, accompanied by the painting of a cactus. There are 60 such short poems and sketches, speaking voluminously about his love for his wife.

"In these paintings, I have tried to give life to the four or five lines of poems I have written over the years". His wife Vijaya, died after a surgery in 2007. "I was not ready for the shock then. I was devastated and the feeling of loneliness had started eating into my consciousness. Then I started reading "Kannuneerthulli" of Nalappattu Narayna Menon, which inspired me to write," said Suresan.

A native of Chala, Kannur, Suresan finished his schooling in Palakkad where his father was a teacher. Drawing teacher, and his father's friend, M V Ittoop taught him the basics of drawing.

But the interest in drawing and literature suffered after he joined the army in 1975 and was posted to remote parts of the country. "Then, I thought about literature and arts only during my vacation. But, soon things changed, and I was lucky enough to chase my passion even during my days with the army," he said.

"Initially, I was doubtful whether to exhibit these poster poems as they are purely personal. An outsider may not be able to understand the emotions behind these creations. But, when I showed them to poet Satchidanandan, he agreed to write a forward to my poems, which gave me the confidence to carry on," Suresan said. But, that was in 2017. It took four more years before the world saw his love on canvass.

Suresan has published two collection of poems, "Kuttikal Achanum Ammayum Kalikkumbol" and "Thimira kalam". Retired from the army in 2011 after 36-year stint, he is now settled in Chala and quite active in cultural activities in Kannur.



