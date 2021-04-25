STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

60 wounds that speak volumes of love

The exhibition of paintings titled '60 Wounds', which began on April 17 at "Space" art gallery, owned by well-known artist Hareendran Chaladu, has been drawing many art enthusiasts.

Published: 25th April 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By MA Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: He has been carrying these wounds for the past 14 years. For an army man, one would mistake the scars are from the battles he fought. But these are wounds of love. And Colonel V P Suresan, 63, has chosen to etch them on canvas.

"These wounds will never heal. I will walk into the sunset carrying them with me," he said rather stoically.

The exhibition of his paintings, titled '60 Wounds', which began on April 17 at "Space" art gallery, owned by well-known artist Hareendran Chaladu, has been drawing many art enthusiasts. Most of the paintings exhibited here are in acrylic and are termed "poster poems", a relatively uncommon genre among Kerala artists. The common theme that connects all the paintings is his unquenchable love for his wife, who died in 2007.

"That lonely star found among the dark clouds was you. Perhaps, you had come to see me, by deceiving the eyes of God" says one poem. The painting shows the vague face of a woman filled with sorrow among clouds.

"The road was full of thorns. You changed those thorns into flowers by kissing them," says another one, accompanied by the painting of a cactus. There are 60 such short poems and sketches, speaking voluminously about his love for his wife.

"In these paintings, I have tried to give life to the four or five lines of poems I have written over the years". His wife Vijaya, died after a surgery in 2007. "I was not ready for the shock then. I was devastated and the feeling of loneliness had started eating into my consciousness. Then I started reading "Kannuneerthulli" of Nalappattu Narayna Menon, which inspired me to write," said Suresan.

A native of Chala, Kannur, Suresan finished his schooling in Palakkad where his father was a teacher. Drawing teacher, and his father's friend, M V Ittoop taught him the basics of drawing.

But the interest in drawing and literature suffered after he joined the army in 1975 and was posted to remote parts of the country. "Then, I thought about literature and arts only during my vacation. But, soon things changed, and I was lucky enough to chase my passion even during my days with the army," he said.

"Initially, I was doubtful whether to exhibit these poster poems as they are purely personal. An outsider may not be able to understand the emotions behind these creations. But, when I showed them to poet Satchidanandan, he agreed to write a forward to my poems, which gave me the confidence to carry on," Suresan said. But, that was in 2017. It took four more years before the world saw his love on canvass.

Suresan has published two collection of poems, "Kuttikal Achanum Ammayum Kalikkumbol" and "Thimira kalam". Retired from the army in 2011 after 36-year stint, he is now settled in Chala and quite active in cultural activities in Kannur.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp