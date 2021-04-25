Festivities end on a sombre note, Thrissur Pooram again in May next year

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Already shorn of its trademark sea of humanity and gala festivities, this year’s Thrissur Pooram held under the lengthening shadow of Covid-19 ended on a sombre note, when a branch of a banyan tree at the venue fell on artists before midnight on Friday, even as the Pooram ceremonies were under way. Two persons were killed and several others, including policemen, were injured in the incident.

Thus an uncharacteristic sadness prevailed during ‘Upacharam’, which brought the curtain down on this year’s Pooram ceremonies, and announcement of the next Pooram. As per the calculations, the next Pooram falls on May 11, 2022, when the Pooram star rises in the Malayalam month of Medam.

Earlier, following the tragedy which shook the cultural capital, the fireworks display was cancelled officially. Since the equipment was already filled with the explosives, they were set off merely to dispose them of.

Pakalpooram ceremonies were cut short to just ‘Upacharam’ in which both Thiruvambady Bhagavathy and Paramekkavu Bhagavathy say farewell and promise to meet again for the next Pooram festival. The deities went on to have Arattu ceremony before entering the temple after Upacharam.

For Pakalpooram, the Thiruvambady faction had decided to have ‘Melam’ with just one elephant while Paramekkavu had lined up a 15 elephant parade complete with Melam. But this was called off following the disaster. Every year, the Pooram concludes with Upacharam while onlookers head home with happy memories of the state’s biggest cultural extravaganza, promising to return next year.