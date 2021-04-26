Amid COVID surge in Kerala, EC announces strict COVID regulations for vote counting on May 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With only a week left for the counting of votes for the assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) has come out with a set of strict regulations adhering to Covid-19 protocol for the process. Special focus will be given to counting stations in Ernakulam, where Covid-19 cases have been skyrocketing, said Deputy Collector (Election) Geo T Manoj.

A total of 3,629 workers will be entrusted with election duty in the district. Of them, 1,629 will be deputed to 14 counting stations and will be in charge of counting postal ballots and electronic voting machine (EVM) votes. The remaining 2,000 will be entrusted with duties including transfer of voting machines to the counting table and other additional work. There will be 21 counting tables in each counting station. The tables will be arranged such that there is a fixed distance between them to ensure social distancing. A station each will be set up in all 14 of the district’s assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 2. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes from 8.30 am.

Counting officers will be given masks and face shields. The officers and counting agents will also be handed sanitisers before entering the station. After the counting, the machines will be transported to the government godown at Kuzhikkaattumoola. The stations will be equipped with power sources to ensure that electricity is not disrupted during the process.