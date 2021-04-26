STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amid vaccine demand, Kerala pharma PSU struggling to upgrade facilities

A senior officer with the PSU said vaccine production can be launched in a few months should the facilities be upgraded. 

Published: 26th April 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state government has been lamenting the shortage in the supply of Covid vaccines by the Centre, the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KSDP) — billed as the only state government-run pharmaceutical public sector undertaking (PSU) in the country — is yet to make an earnest effort to produce Covid vaccines.

The PSU, which is known as the ‘kitchen of the health department’, has been on a mission to supply around 160 varieties of medicines to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) and markets outside the state. Though the company made an attempt last year to manufacture hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an old and inexpensive malaria drug that was used to treat Covid patients in the initial days, the initiative ran into rough weather after the price of a key HCQ ingredient went through the roof.  

Though it submitted a request recently to the state government to upgrade its facility and produce Covid vaccine after securing the necessary approval from the Centre, nothing has come out of it. A senior officer with the PSU said vaccine production can be launched in a few months should the facilities be upgraded. 

However, K J John, the drugs controller and licensing authority-in-charge, said: “For the time being, the PSU is incapable of meeting the standard set by the vaccine manufacturing labs for producing Covid vaccines. The process of developing and manufacturing viral vaccines involves several steps including the monitoring of the viral load throughout the process and its standardisation and validation. In the current scenario, KSDP will not be able to produce vaccines.”

Started in 1974, the PSU had ceased operations in 2003 and faced a huge crisis after the implementation of the revised good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards for the pharmaceutical industry in India in 2006. But it regained strength after launching a betalactam plant in 2011 adhering to the current GMP to produce antibiotics. That was followed by the launch of an advanced laboratory with NABL accreditation and a dry powder injection plant in 2017.

The state government had also restructured its loan amounting to Rs 121.66 crore, announced in the 2018-19 budget, by converting the bad loan as state equity by writing off interest and penal interest. That helped the PSU bounce back. The company — which clocked a loss of Rs 4.98 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 4.27 crore in 2016-17 — returned to the track of growth by registering a profit of Rs 2.12 crore in 2017-18 fiscal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala KSDP COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp