As COVID cases spiral, Ernakulam goes for partial lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid-19 situation worsens with each passing day, the Ernakulam district administration has imposed lockdown-like restrictions from Monday, including shutting down of cinema halls till May 2 and closure of all shops by 5 pm till further notice. According to the order issued by District Collector S Suhas, who is the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all parks and entertainment centres have been shut.

On Sunday, Ernakulam accounted for 4,468 of the total 28,469 new cases reported in the state — the highest among the districts. The district has been recording the highest number of new Covid cases — except for a day — for the past one week, forcing the collector to enforce stringent restrictions. As many as 23,924 fresh cases were reported in just six days. Besides, Ernakulam is reportedly one of the cities in the country with the highest number of cases per million.As per the health department statistics, 35,614 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.

According to the district collector’s order, shops and establishments will be allowed to function only from 7am to 5pm, while restaurants and toddy shops, where in-dining is prohibited, will remain open only from 7am to 9pm. However, an exemption has been given to bars, which will be allowed to function normally till 7.30pm, by adhering to Covid protocol. “The functioning of hotels and restaurants should be limited to takeaway facilities,” said the order issued on Sunday.

Weddings and funerals must be registered on the Covid Jagratha website. While a maximum of only 30 people are allowed to attend marriages, the number of people taking part in funerals has been restricted to 20. The DDMA order also prohibited all film shootings in the district from Monday. The decision to shut down cinema halls was taken after a discussions with theatre owners. Meanwhile, medical stores and petrol pumps have been excluded from the restrictions, and allowed to function as per their earlier timings.