Bride wears PPE kit to marry COVID positive groom at Alappuzha MCH

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Without the accompaniment of percussion instruments or the presence of priests, Sarathmon, a Covid patient admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH), tied the nuptial knot with Abhirami on the corridor of ward 4 in the auspicious time between noon and 12.15pm on Sunday.

While the bride donned personal protective equipment (PPE), Sarath was in a casual attire and wore a facemask. His mother Jiji, who too was admitted to the hospital after testing positive along with him on April 21, was present. Following the strict directive of the district administration and the health department, only a maternal uncle of Abhirami accompanied her to the wedding venue—the Covid ward.

Sarathmon, 28, son of Sasidharan, of Onampillil Kainkari, arrived from Qatar last month. “Though we had fixed his wedding with Abhirami, a native of South Aryad, a few months ago, he couldn’t reach home owing to the pandemic situation. After he arrived last month, we fixed the time for the marriage. However, he tested positive and was admitted to the MCH on April 21.

Since there were no auspicious dates for the marriage any time soon, the families agreed to go ahead with the date. We contacted the authorities concerned and they permitted us to conduct the wedding at the hospital abiding by Covid protocol,” said Sasidharan.After the wedding, Abhirami distributed sweets to all patients in the Covid ward and the hospital staff.