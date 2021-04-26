COVID aftermath: Shaken families left to pick up pieces

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid has left lives shattered and livelihoods broken. While the dead are mourned for, families left behind in shock, disbelief and grief, are going through a living hell, as the pandemic sweeps through the country for a second time.

When 42-year-old Philip Chacko (name changed) succumbed to Covid at a private hospital on Thursday night, his wife was putting their seven-year-old daughter to sleep. Since he was admitted due to Covid, nobody was allowed to stay with him, and it was his younger brother who had been assisting him there. Counting the days waiting for his return, Sally, along with her parents and kids, had stayed at home.

“Philip belonged to the primary contact list of one of his colleagues. While undergoing quarantine for seven days, he tested positive on April 8. When breathlessness and discomfort arose, he was shifted to the hospital. His wife and children tested negative. Since he was diabetic, doctors had said that it was not going to be easy for him to recover,” said John, Philip’s brother.

The death news shattered his wife, who subsequently went into depression. “She could not even see him at the end, as the body was all covered in plastic and PPE. It has been two days since she has eaten or slept properly. Their kids are with our parents now in Thrissur,” said John. Sally stays with her parents in Adoor now. The total number of Covid deaths in the state has crossed 5,000-mark. Experts warn that the number of fatalities will go up, as the second wave of the pandemic peaks.

Recently, Annamma, 72, had to see her 45-year-old son being cremated, as he succumbed to Covid last month. In another instance, a 70-year-old man, who lost his 32-year-old son last year had to undergo medical treatment for six months to get out of the intense guilt he felt for the death of his son, and the suicidal tendencies that arose thereafter. His son had wanted to leave for Gulf seeking work. At his parents insistence he had settled for a job here. Later, he got infected from his workplace, and passed away due to Covid.

“During bereavement, families and loved ones go through a series of phases. In some cases, medical treatment may also be required. To an extent, the district mental health programme was able to address this issue, and psychological first aid through tele-counselling was offered to many. Even now, people turn up with depression and guilt, seeking medical help to overcome the phase and get on with their normal lives,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist based in Thiruvananthapuram.