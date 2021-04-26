STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid second wave set to ruin expatriates’ homecoming, again

Soaring cases and increasing restrictions put journey in jeopardy |  Uncertainty over CBSE Class X exams, flight suspension adds to woes

Published: 26th April 2021 03:42 AM

For representational purposes

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kamal, 44, is a schoolteacher in Doha. Living with his wife and two kids for over a decade there, he normally comes home during the annual vacation -- between June and August. Last year, the novel coronavirus outbreak denied his family that pleasure for the first time. And now, a virulent second wave of Covid is threatening a repeat.“I have to attend to the hospital needs of my aged parents back home in Karunagappally. They haven’t taken the first dose of vaccination as there is none to help,” Kamal laments. 

Last year, he had booked an Air India Express ticket in January for travel in June but could not. This year, he is looking forward to travelling on the same ticket which has an extended validity till December 2021. But soaring cases and the increasing restrictions in both countries make his journey uncertain.Shanavaz K P, 33, of Purameri near Vadakara, had returned from Dubai for his father’s urgent surgery. He was supposed to go back on April 30. But the UAE suspended flights from India from April 25 for 10 days, and he had to advance the journey at a cost of more than four times the normal flight charge. 

“The Covid outbreak affected expatriates financially. We had to distribute grocery kits to even affluent families. This time, it is going to be worse,” said Rayees Ali, secretary, Qatar Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). “More than `6,000 has to be spent to take the Covid test in Qatar to board the flight with a negative certificate obtained within 72 hours. On arrival, another test is required and people have to undergo a seven-day home quarantine even if the result is negative. Further, Kerala is under a lockdown situation. Most importantly, expatriates fear for their jobs if they are unable to get back in time.” 

According to N K Kunhammed, a Loka Kerala Sabha member and patron of the Overseas Malayali Association (ORMA) in Dubai, the homecoming of expatriates is in trouble.“The CBSE examination for Class 10 is in uncertainty because of the spike in cases in India. Those students can’t go home during this vacation. Further, all are apprehensive of the UAE extending the flight suspension,” he said. Kunhammed added that a few months back, expatriates returning to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar had to spend a 14-day quarantine in Dubai which burned their pockets.“We somehow managed accommodation and food for a few of them. Travel agencies are fleecing expatriates under the cover of Covid,” he pointed out.

Shamna Sunil Kumar, librarian at the Noor Al Khaleej International School in Doha, said those arriving in Qatar are exempted from observing quarantine if they have taken two doses of Covishield and completed 14 days after the second dose. “That means Covaxin is not approved for the time being. Do we have a choice over the vaccine in Kerala amid the rush at vaccination centres? There is no surety for an expatriate that he or she can come back in time for their jobs after going home,” she said. 

