STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Elderly man’s death: SHRC registers suo motu case

According to officials, Perumbavoor native Govindankutty, 70, had been lying by the roadside. However, it was reported that people were reluctant to help him fearing Covid. 

Published: 26th April 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of an elderly man who had been left unassisted for nearly an hour on MC road near Kalady Junction.

According to officials, Perumbavoor native Govindankutty, 70, had been lying by the roadside. However, it was reported that people were reluctant to help him fearing Covid. 

Though police personnel had arrived and gave him water, they had to wait nearly an hour for an ambulance to arrive. The transportation was delayed even after the ambulance arrived as the driver did not have a PPE kit available. 

Govindankutty had passed away by the time police officials donned PPE kits and took him to the hospital.
The human rights commission had registered a case based on media reports and directed the Ernakulam DMO and District Police Chief (Rural) to probe the incident and submit their report within four weeks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp