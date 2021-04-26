Elderly man’s death: SHRC registers suo motu case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of an elderly man who had been left unassisted for nearly an hour on MC road near Kalady Junction.

According to officials, Perumbavoor native Govindankutty, 70, had been lying by the roadside. However, it was reported that people were reluctant to help him fearing Covid.

Though police personnel had arrived and gave him water, they had to wait nearly an hour for an ambulance to arrive. The transportation was delayed even after the ambulance arrived as the driver did not have a PPE kit available.

Govindankutty had passed away by the time police officials donned PPE kits and took him to the hospital.

The human rights commission had registered a case based on media reports and directed the Ernakulam DMO and District Police Chief (Rural) to probe the incident and submit their report within four weeks.