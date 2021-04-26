STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML's MK Muneer writes to national human rights panel to seek COVID treatment facilities for Kappan

The Campus Front of India, a Muslim students’ organisation, has launched a mass mailing campaign demanding the chief minister initiate steps to save Kappan’s life.

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state secretary M K Muneer, MLA, has written to the National Human Rights Commission requesting that Siddique Kappan be provided with adequate Covid treatment facilities. In a Facebook post, Muneer also asked why the state government was silent on the unjustified arrest of a Malayalee journalist and on the human rights violations against him. 

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nazer Mahdani, in a statement, demanded immediate action to save the life of Kappan. Muslim Youth League state president Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal said the chief minister and the Human Rights Commission should initiate steps necessary in the matter. The Campus Front of India, a Muslim students’ organisation, has launched a mass mailing campaign demanding the chief minister initiate steps to save Kappan’s life. The campaign, which started at 4pm on Sunday, crossed 1,000 emails by 5.45pm.

Don’t deny Kappan his rights: Chennithala
Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in a Facebook post said the Uttar Pradesh government should not deny Siddique Kappan his rights. He made the statement after Kappan’s wife Rihanath had contacted him over the phone

