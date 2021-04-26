Kerala postpones practical exams for Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Practical examinations for the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary courses have been postponed in the wake of the pandemic, the general director informed on Monday, adding that the new dates will be announced later.

Theory examinations for both streams will be over on Monday. The practical examinations were earlier scheduled to begin on April 28.

There is no change in the SSLC written examinations scheduled on April 27, 28 and 29.

The State Human Rights Commission had recently sought an explanation from the General Education Director on a case for postponing the Higher Secondary practical examinations. Commission's judicial member K Byjunath asked the director to submit his version on Monday.

The suo motu case was based on media reports that students and parents are concerned over the conduct of the examination when the Covid-19 cases are rising. In a statement, the commission said the students were apprehensive over sharing school laboratories with limited space that may cause infections. Usually, practicals are held before the theory examination. But this year it did not happen as the written examinations were postponed from March to April.

The students and parents are of the view that social distancing is not practical in laboratories. Supervising teachers attend more than one centre which also raises concern, the statement said.

