By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Board has approved fully-reserved special trains between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Malda Town. Advance reservation for the special trains will commence shortly.

06185 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Malda Town Superfast Special will start from April 27. A similar service will be operated on May 1.

06186 Malda Town-Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Special will also on April 30 & May 4.