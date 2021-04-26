Tribal people of Arakkappu demand land near Idamalayar dam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tribal people of Arakkappu settlement, located 4 km away from Malakkappara in Thrissur district bordering Tamil Nadu, have demanded land at Vaishali Cave near Idamalayar dam as the colony is in a landslide-prone area. There are 150 people, including 33 children, belonging to 43 families in the colony.

There was a massive landslide in the area last year which damaged 4 houses and swept away huge tracts of agricultural land, said Thankappan Panchan, the Mooppan (tribal head) of the community at a press meet here on Thursday.

“There is no proper road to the colony and the terrain with steep hills is not motorable. We have to buy essentials from Malakkappara and carry it on head while trekking the steep hills to reach the colony. Lakshmi, an elderly woman, was killed by a leopard in 2019 and three people have died due to diseases as we could not shift them to hospital in time. The children are forced to discontinue their education as the Tribal Hostel at Vazhachal is closed and there is no facility for online education,” said Thankappan.

They submitted a memorandum to Ernakulam District Collector to allot land at Vaishali Cave. According to them, the cave is an ancient settlement of tribal people and there are remains of temples in the area.

“If the land is not allotted by the third week of June, we are planning to move to Vaishali cave and build huts there,” said Thankappan.